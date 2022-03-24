JOHNSTON, Iowa — Students in the Johnston School District may be seeing different start and end times to their school day because of ongoing bus driver shortages.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents saying, “We’ve fallen short of the standard of service that we would like to provide.” The district says it has tried other alternatives, but the driver shortages continue.

Leaders have invited families to attend several meetings for any questions or concerns about the issue.

April 4, 2022 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. via Zoom Webinar (https://zoom.us/j/94628785099). This meeting has a capacity limit of 1,000 participants.

April 21, 2022 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Wallace Elementary Auditorium

May 3, 2022 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Johnston High School Auditorium

The district says it will be monitoring the Zoom so it can answer questions from those who can’t attend and will also take feedback and questions through this form.