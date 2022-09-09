DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still investigating a shooting and stabbing during Court Avenue’s bar close Friday morning which left two people in critical condition. Some neighbors who heard the incident say they are starting to get used to the sporadic late-night violence in the district.

“So far, there’s been a shooting every month I’ve lived here,” said Josh Drummond, who lives a block away from where Friday’s incident took place and moved to downtown Des Moines this June.

Police say a fight near the corner of 3rd Street and Court Avenue escalated into a shooting and stabbing at about 2 a.m. Friday. They say the suspect then led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing near the intersection of Southeast 5th Street and Pioneer Road. Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects.

Drummond said he heard the shooting as it happened.

“I was watching a movie, and all of a sudden, I heard three pop-pop-pops real fast,” Drummond said. “I heard two other real fast pop-pop-pops after that. Your first reaction is wondering if you should duck for cover.”

Drummond said he still loves living downtown due to the access to public transit, but he understands why some of his neighbors are fed up.

“For the most part, I do feel safe living in the area,” Drummond said. “It’s just something that’s disheartening, and for the residents, it can be scary.”