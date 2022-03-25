AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s and women’s basketball teams played their biggest games of the year at the same time Friday night, and Cyclone fans could not wait for the March Madness matchups.

Both teams played for a shot at the Elite 8, the men in Chicago and the women in Greensboro, North Carolina. While some fans made trips to see their team, the ones who stayed behind in Ames say they’re happy with the dual Sweet 16 runs.

“I’m extremely proud,” said longtime Iowa State fan Harrison Roose, who plans on attending the university next year. “It was amazing after winning two games last season seeing [men’s head coach] TJ [Otzelberger] come in and immediately seeing these guys buy in.”

Many fans also marked the moment with new merchandise.

“I’ve worn cardinal and gold almost every day this week,” said Marci Thomas, who bought a Sweet 16 t-shirt at Cy’s Locker Room before the games. “These Iowa State earrings are getting worn out.”

Cy’s Locker Room general manager Angie Rahelfdt says the tournament success has translated to an extremely high interest in Iowa State basketball apparel.

“The last time I remember something like this during basketball season was 2014 when we won the Big 12 tourney,” said Rahfeldt. “That was sheer craziness.”