ANKENY, Iowa – An Iowa mom who lost her son to a drug overdose is making sure others facing her situation, don’t walk alone.

Ann Breeding lost her son, Daniel Bailey, three years ago. She was compelled to start a walk in his memory and raise awareness about overdose.

For the first year of Steps of Hope, 150 people responded to her Facebook event. Saturday, Breeding expects up to three times that number to show up for the walk.

Resources about addiction and overdose as well as Narcan training will be provided at the event.

Breeding says Narcan should be in every house and every business.

“You don’t know what’s going on in a person’s life. You don’t know when it’s gonna happen, where it’s going to happen, and it’s happening all over the place. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter what class you’re in, what your tax bracket is, what neighborhood you’re in, where you come from, it is everywhere,” said Breeding.

The Steps of Hope Overdose Awareness Walk is Saturday at the DMACC Ankeny campus. Resource tables will be set up at 5:00 p.m. and the walk around the pond starts at 6:00 p.m.