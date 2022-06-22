DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only.

The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum such as interviews to a new website called “Achieve.”

The IHSAA cited low museum attendance after the pandemic as the main reason for the closure. The organization claims the post-2020 visitor numbers made it financially impossible to maintain the physical museum and its technology.

“It was an awesome location,” said IHSAA communications director Chris Cuellar. “Between business hours and declining museum visitors, and then added upkeep even though fewer people are going, we’re just going to try and take all that we possibly can and put it online.”

The Iowa Events Center has not determined what will fill the space soon to be vacated by the Hall of Pride.