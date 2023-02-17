DES MOINES – The Des Moines Buccaneers are changing their name to the Barkaneers for their game this Saturday to help raise money for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The Bucs have partnered with the ARL in the past but this is the first time they are changing their name.

Nate Teut, the President of the Des Moines Buccaneers, said that they will be auctioning off exclusive Barkaneers jerseys at the game to raise money.

“Not only are we gonna send all the registration money to the ARL we’re going to auction off our Barkaneers jerseys after the game and the proceeds from that auction will benefit the ARL as well, so we’re excited because they have a goal in mind and we’re confident we’re going to be able to hit that goal most likely even surpass that,” Teut said.

There will also be Barkaneers merchandise in the pro shop and the proceeds from that will go towards supporting the ARL.

Kenzie Miller with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said that the donations make a big difference.

“The money goes obviously to the pets and helps give them the care that they need it helps us with our many programs like spay and neutering,” Miller said.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s game and can be found on the Barkaneers website.