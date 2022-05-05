DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrats fear the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe vs. Wade later this year after a draft opinion was leaked showing a majority of the court voting to strike down the 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion rights on a federal level. That would leave states to decide on abortion restrictions. A group of Iowans gathered Wednesday night in Des Moines to make sure lawmakers know how they feel.

Despite a published decision from the U.S. Supreme Court coming in the next two months, no matter the outcome, Iowa law won’t change because abortion rights are currently protected under the state constitution.

That didn’t stop more than 200 people from publicly rallying in support of abortion access for all in downtown Des Moines Wednesday night. The protest was organized by the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement.

Many protestors held signs that were against politicians and legislation restricting and prohibiting abortions. The group briefly stopped traffic at the intersection of 3rd and Locust streets to continue their rally and share stories about the benefits of abortion rights. The rally then traveled east one block to takeover the intersection of 2nd and Locust. With traffic blocked by vehicles of fellow supporters, the rally encircled speakers who drummed up more support and encouraged participants to vote in the upcoming elections for candidates who support a woman’s right to choose

With the group blocking traffic, police did arrive but kept their distance and the rally remained peaceful.

Another reproduction rights rally sponsored by local groups like One-Iowa, the Urban Impact Show, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa is being held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on the west side of the State Capitol.