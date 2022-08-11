DES MOINES, Iowa — More construction is coming to Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines.

A new development will go up in the 3900 block of Ingersoll. Block 39, LLC bought two parcels of land there, saying the existing buildings will be torn down to make room for two new ones.

Developers say the project will add more to the neighborhood. It will include a fine dining restaurant, an edible garden, along with retail space, and more parking. The plan also includes planting more than 20 trees around the block.

“As a resident of the neighborhood, I’ve driven by this block for years and dreamed of its potential. We are excited to create something that adds to the cultural fabric of The Avenues District,” says developer Kathy Fehrman.

The restaurant is scheduled to open late summer of 2023.