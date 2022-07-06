DES MOINES, Iowa – An Indianola man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a woman in Des Moines Tuesday.

It happened in the 3800 block of University Avenue around 3:22 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Dominique Taylor, 18, is accused of stabbing a 57-year-old female in the back during a dispute.

Police said Taylor is the boyfriend of the victim’s boyfriend’s daughter.

A criminal complaint said Taylor and the victim were arguing in the parking lot of an apartment building when the argument turned physical. Taylor allegedly stabbed the woman with a four to five-inch fixed blade knife, then left the scene.

After being contacted by police later, he agreed to meet with investigators. The complaint said he admitted to stabbing the victim, and that he “became enraged after being punched in the face and drew the fixed blade knife from his hip sheath.”

Taylor told police he was facing the victim when he raised the knife and swung down, hitting her in the back. According to the complaint, medical staff believed the victim’s lung was punctured in the stabbing.

Police said Taylor told them he threw the bloody knife out of his car window as he fled the scene.

Taylor is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $500,000.