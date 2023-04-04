DES MOINES – A recent study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute showed that Polk County has fallen into the bottom half of counties in Iowa when it comes to health.

The study takes into account many different factors for its health rankings, but one area where Polk County was lacking was rates of sexually transmitted infections.

Madisun Van Gundy, the Communications Officer for the Polk County Health Department, said that education is an important way to lower rates of STIs

“We’ve been doing a lot of work here at the health department to try and combat that. We have great STD testing services here but we could really use the help of the community you know. And being able to provide evidence-based sexual health education in the schools is really important, especially because half of new STI cases are amongst 15 to 24-year-olds,” VanGundy said.

The data in the study is from 2020 so the Polk County Health Department has known about the rise of STIs and has been working to lower them for a while.

Another way Polk County is working to lower STI rates is by partnering with local organizations.

“We try to partner with other organizations in terms of STI prevention education. The project at PHC is a great partner they have a volunteer board that does education in the community and I sit on that board but I also go and give health presentations to schools and the juvenile detention center would love to get into more schools for more of those presentations,” VanGundy said.

Polk County also offers low-cost testing and treatment for STIs for Polk County residents.