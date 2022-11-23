DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning to update the interstate 80/35 interchange at Hickman road in order to reduce and streamline traffic.

Allison Smyth, the Assistant District 1 Engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said that the reason for the updates is due to a projected increase in traffic.

“Traffic is projected to increase by 35% by our design year which is 2042, 20 years out it’s going to have another 35% more traffic so I mean that’s definitely a factor that we look at too,” Smyth said.

Rendering of proposed improvements to Hickman interchange at I-80/35. (Courtesy: Snyder Associates)

The project will start in 2025 and is expected to finish by 2028 and will be completed in stages. It is expected to cost $84.6 million to complete.

Smyth said that the construction will add multiple lanes to both the interstate and Hickman Road and it will also use a diverging diamond design.

“I think people around the metro are used to seeing us attacking an area just like the urban loop a few years ago. I think they get it it’s going to be painful but it’s worth it in the end,” Smyth said.