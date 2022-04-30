DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in three years, Iowans walked together to honor heart attack and stroke survivors.

The American Heart Association’s Central Iowa Heart Walk strolled through the streets of Des Moines Saturday morning. The walk started at the Iowa State Capitol and made a three-mile loop through the East Village neighborhood.

Central Iowa Heart Walk chair Jonathan Koester said the organization hoped to raise $385,000 for heart health during the event. He is optimistic the event will grow even more in the future.

“We just hope for more turnout and more people to support the life-saving research that we do at the American Heart Association,” Koester said. “It’s important, and it affects us all.”

You can still donate to the American Heart Association at this link.