DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a human skull was found Saturday in a wooded area on Des Moines’ east side.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to a report about the discovery of possible human remains in a wooded area southwest of SE 36th Street and Vandalia Road.

Investigators had to work their way through a lot of brush before reaching the remains, which they confirmed were of a human skull.

The investigation into the discovery of the skull is ongoing.

Another possible human skull was found in Yellow Banks Park back in June. Campers discovered the remains on a sandbar in the Des Moines River near the boat ramp. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that case.

Lt. Ryan Evans with the PCSO told WHO 13 Monday morning that there is no new information to share. Investigators are still waiting for the results from lab tests conducted on the remains.