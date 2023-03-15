DES MOINES, Iowa — The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off in Des Moines Thursday but people can get an early preview of the action on Wednesday.

Though tickets were sold out long ago for Thursday and Saturday’s games, people can get a taste of the action for free at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday when teams hold an open practice. Parking is also free. Concession stands will be open.

The arena’s doors open at 10 a.m. The first team takes the floor at 11 a.m. Practices will continue until about 5 p.m.

“You get a chance to see each of the teams. Each team has a 40-minute session where they shoot around and kind of get used to the sightlines. They won’t do anything major so you’ll see a lot of great dunks and three-point shots that’ll go up there as the teams familiarize themselves with the arena that day,” Drake University Athletic Director Brian Hardin said.

Though Drake is not playing in Des Moines, it is serving as the host for the tournament games at Wells Fargo Arena.

Here is the practice schedule for the day:

11 – 11:40 a.m. | Howard

11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. | Illinois

12:30 – 1:10 p.m. | Kansas

1:15 – 1:55 p.m. | Arkansas

2 – 2:40 p.m. | Texas

2:45 – 3:25 p.m. | Texas A&M

3:30 – 4:10 p.m. | Colgate

4:15 – 4:55 p.m. | Penn State