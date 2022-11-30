DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority is partnering with local communities around the metro to help people get rid of their old Christmas lights.
Here are the locations where Metro Waste Authority has drop boxes set up for old or broken lights:
- Clive Public Library
- East Side Library – Des Moines Public Library
- Central Library – Des Moines Public Library
- South Side Library – Des Moines Public Library
- Grimes Public Library
- Norwalk Easter Public Library
- Urbandale Public Library
Cassie Riley, Metro Waste Authority’s Communications Manager, said that Christmas lights don’t belong in the landfill or the recycling bin.
“We want to make sure, number one, people know they don’t go in your recycling, but we can recycle them and it’s a wonderful thing to recycle as much as possible. We will take them at our hazardous waste facility in Bondurant year-round for free but we also partnered with community libraries to offer it a little closer to home,” Riley said.
The drop boxes accept the following types of lights
- LED, classic, plastic, and glass bulbs
- Icicle and net lights
- Battery lights
To learn more about the Christmas Light Recycling Program visit Metro Waste Authority’s website.