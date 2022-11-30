DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority is partnering with local communities around the metro to help people get rid of their old Christmas lights.

Here are the locations where Metro Waste Authority has drop boxes set up for old or broken lights:

Clive Public Library

East Side Library – Des Moines Public Library

Central Library – Des Moines Public Library

South Side Library – Des Moines Public Library

Grimes Public Library

Norwalk Easter Public Library

Urbandale Public Library

Cassie Riley, Metro Waste Authority’s Communications Manager, said that Christmas lights don’t belong in the landfill or the recycling bin.

“We want to make sure, number one, people know they don’t go in your recycling, but we can recycle them and it’s a wonderful thing to recycle as much as possible. We will take them at our hazardous waste facility in Bondurant year-round for free but we also partnered with community libraries to offer it a little closer to home,” Riley said.

The drop boxes accept the following types of lights

LED, classic, plastic, and glass bulbs

Icicle and net lights

Battery lights

To learn more about the Christmas Light Recycling Program visit Metro Waste Authority’s website.