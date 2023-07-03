DES MOINES, Iowa — Last Monday country music star Willie Nelson played at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park which led to traffic trouble. Since then park staff has worked to remedy any traffic issues.

Sam Carrell, the Executive Director of the Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation, said that park staff were able to find solutions to traffic problems before more concerts played.

“Based on what we’ve seen from the first concert, the large concert that we did this year, to what we did on Wednesday night, the improvement on entry and exiting really worked well. So again it’ll be a bigger crowd tonight than we had on Wednesday night but based on where we’re putting even more people that should take care of those log jams,” Carrell said.

There are three entrances to event parking at Water Works Park. One is on Fleur Drive and the other two are on George Flagg Parkway. Event Parking is $10 and cash only.

Carrell said the traffic issues from the Willie Nelson concert were due to certain gates being closed and concertgoers parking incorrectly.

“Don’t park where you’re not supposed to. That happened a lot with Willie and then getting out becomes very difficult as well. There were some gates closed that shouldn’t have been closed the night of Willie that was just a communication error with internal security here,” Carrell said.

Water Works Park has a Bike Valet for those who want to skip traffic and ride a bike to the concert venue instead.

You can learn more about parking at Water Works Park for concerts on its website.