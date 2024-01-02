DES MOINES, Iowa — Sober Soldierz is a faith-based, non-profit, recovery group based in Des Moines that works to help people get and stay sober.

It started from a chat room in 2020 and has since grown to hold weekly meetings and events and even group housing.

TJ Vasquez, the President and co-founder of Sober Soldierz, said that faith is the foundation for the group to build from.

“We just truly believe in this recovery family that it’s God and recovery must come first. We incorporate the family environment where we do Valentine’s dances, New Year’s Eve parties, Fourth of July events. We do a lot of stuff to bring the children back in the kids back in, the ones we pushed away the most when we were out there in our active use, our active addiction. That’s what we’re trying to build up and bring back together,” Vasquez said.

Many members have tried other sobriety programs like Alcoholics Anonymous but didn’t find success until joining Sober Soldierz.

To learn more about Sober Soldierz you can visit their website.