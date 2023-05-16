DES MOINES – Des Moines Public Schools is partnering with the University of Northern Iowa to provide a master’s program specifically tailored to its teachers to train them for future administrator roles in the district.

UNI’s “Purple Pathway” will utilize both online classes and the new DMACC Urban Campus to provide virtual and in-person instruction to DMPS teachers who take part in the program.

Colleen Mulholland, the Dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa, said that the program is in line with both the university and school district’s goals.

“We share the same mission which is doing the very best we can to serve the students or children in our care. So we have a shared goal to address not only the teacher shortages but administrator shortages. And what’s been really a delight is thinking together on creative ways to make sure those pathways are accessible to students, in this case, teachers at Des Moines Public School,” Mulholland said.

Teachers will be able to start their education this coming school year.