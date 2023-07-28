DES MOINES, Iowa — The animals at the Blank Park Zoo stay cool during heatwaves in similar ways to humans. Whether it’s a dip in a pool or a popsicle, the zookeepers work hard to make sure the animals don’t overheat.

Jay Tetzloff, the Chief Animal Officer at the Blank Park Zoo, said that zookeepers monitor all animals to make sure they are safe in the heat.

“For us, it’s basic operation, we do this every day no matter what the temperatures we always keep an extra eye,” Tetzloff said.

Some animals like seals will get a fish-cicle, a block of ice with fish in it. Carnivores like tigers will get a frozen bloodcicle to keep cool. Rhinos wallow in the mud.

Tetzloff said that the frozen ice treats for the animals double as a way to cool them off and as enrichment.

“So they have to work the fish out of the ice and it’s great for them to cool off, it’s great enrichment for them, it’s hunting for them,” Tetzloff said.