DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope+Elim Church will be full of people singing the sounds of freedom Monday. It’s hosting a Juneteenth celebration on the day we celebrate the abolishment of slavery.

Hope+Elim Pastor Brian Brown said the ceremony includes several performances from across the community. Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps will be singing Lift Every Voice. The Genesis Youth Foundation will be doing an African dance. Roosevelt High School’s Bridges to Harmony choir will be performing as well.

Brown said there’s been plenty of reasons to celebrate and places to do it this past week, but the most important thing about Juneteenth is that people learn from it.

“There’s a number of celebrations throughout the week and we’re supporting all of them, and we’re working, not competitively, but collaboratively,” he said. “But the most important thing is education. Being aware of what happened. Being aware the fact that there’s been some hate in our world. But the only thing that will overcome hate is love.”

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. It should end around 8 p.m.

Iowa Juneteenth is also hosting an event Monday night. It’s showcasing a free drive-in movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at Valley West Mall. The movie is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.