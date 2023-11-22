DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries is looking for your help over the holidays.

Given an increase in demand, the ministries are seeking a variety of food preparation-related goods to help them prepare hot meals for the holidays.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the ministries is hosting a food supplies drive.

They are scheduled to host another drive-through event on Saturday, December 23rd, Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will need ready-to-serve dinner rolls, cookies, ground beef, pork loin, ham, bacon, egg, cheese, milk, butter, cans of green beans and mixed vegetables as well as condiments and salad dressing.

Throughout the year the Hope Cafe hosts large holiday meals serving 3,500 plus people while supplies last, to provide individuals and families with a hot meal in times of need.

If you are unable to donate food products, Hope Ministries encourages interested community members to go online to hopeiowa.org to accept, assemble, pack and serve meals over the holidays.