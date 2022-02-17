DES MOINES, Iowa — Wrestling is quite a big deal here in the state of Iowa and many will be making their way down to the Iowa Events Center this weekend to watch the state tournament, but that isn’t the only thing going on.

Over at the Iowa Hall of Pride, they are honoring Tony Beminio with a memorial. Tony was a Des Moines Police Officer and a state wrestling champion.

“We’re about five and a half years away from the night Tony and Justin Martin were both murdered. It’s a weight that gets a little lighter carrying around as time goes on, but it’s always there and Tony’s presence is something that I think is as strong today as it was when he was still alive. It’s a great honor that the Hall of Pride is doing this because I think it’s a way for him to continue to impact the people that he cared about and the wrestling family,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek.

In 1996, Tony Beminio won the Class 3-A Heavyweight wrestling championship, and in November 2016, he was ambushed and killed on the job.

The exhibit shares photos and memorabilia from his career and family.

And Tony’s impact on every community he was involved with continues to be remembered.

“I knew Tony as an athlete from a distance. I was an athletic director at another school in the conference where Tony competed, so I got to watch him compete. I got to, you know, I get to see the respect that he paid to his coaches and to his opponents and to officials,” said Executive Director at the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Tom Keating.

The exhibit will be up for another week. There is also other state wrestling history in the Iowa Hall of Pride.