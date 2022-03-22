POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators are looking for an intruder believed to have been shot during a home invasion Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 4900 block of NE 78th Avenue, just west of Bondurant, a little before 5:00 p.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in from a homeowner who said he found a man inside his home attempting to steal items. The homeowner confronted the man and fired several shots at him. Officials say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the intruder was wounded by gunfire.

The suspect, who is described as an older white male, fled the scene in a white car – possibly a mid-2000s Buick LeSabre. Officials have released a photo of the suspect and a partial image of the suspect’s vehicle, taken from a doorbell security camera.

Suspect in home invasion near Bondurant March 21, 2022.

Suspect’s vehicle in home invasion near Bondurant March 21, 2022.

If you have any information on the home invasion or know who the suspect may be, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515)286-3333 or Crime Stoppers at (515)223-1400.