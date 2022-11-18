DES MOINES – The 21st Annual Holiday Promenade gets started Friday night in downtown Des Moines’ Historic East Village.

The event begins with a tree-lighting ceremony at Brenton Skating Plaza at 6 p.m. It will be the first of five Fridays of holiday fun.

Jerrica Marshall, the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Downtown Placemaking Manager, said that the promenade brings lots of traffic to local businesses.

“I think that’s the most exciting thing for us in this partnership is that we are giving people the opportunity to shop local for the holiday season,” Marshall said. “We have something really unique in the historic east village with some of these retailers and really all around the metro.”

There are 13 local businesses in East Village that are sponsoring the event but all businesses located there will benefit from the increased traffic.

The promenade will feature all sorts of holiday-themed activities from ice skating to visits with Santa and even horse-drawn carriage rides.

To learn more about the Holiday Promenade visit the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s website.