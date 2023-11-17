DES MOINES, Iowa — The 22nd annual Holiday Promenade is back starting Friday night. The promenade is hosted in East Village and is a way to get people to shop local for the holidays.

The promenade is every Friday running through December 15th. Shops in the East Village will stay open late and there will be a variety of holiday-themed activities ranging from horse-drawn carriage rides to visits with Santa.

Angela Poldberg, the owner of MARNē, said that the event brings the small business community together.

“It’s really what keeps our businesses thriving and what brings us together as a group. So, I think that’s what makes the event so special. We have monthly meetings, we get together everyone puts their brains together and then actually makes it happen. So, as much as being a small business owner it’s a crazy time of year it’s really kind of what brings everything to life,” Poldberg said.

