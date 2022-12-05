DES MOINES, Iowa — It was all smiles with a lot of holiday cheer as people rode the Heritage Carousel at Union Park Sunday night for the third annual “Christmas at the Carousel.”

“This is the best thing, one of our favorite things to do for Christmas season,” said Des Moines Carousel Foundation Executive Director Jackie Cacciatore.

“This is just such a great event,” said Mary Podlesak.

Cacciatore organized Sunday night’s event and she said it keeps getting better each year.

“It just continues to grow every year, it’s wonderful to work with the neighborhood association and the best thing about this event is we have people come from all over central Iowa,” Cacciatore said.

Podlesak brought her family back for a second straight year. After having a great time last year, the Ankeny residents weren’t going to miss it Sunday.

“It’s just beautiful and we love it,” she said.

For 10-year-old Kilian McEnroe of Des Moines, it was his first time at “Christmas at the Carousel.”

“It’s pretty fun because usually it’s like cold and closed but now it’s like open and a lot of people at it,” he said.

“The best thing for me is just to see people come here and smile,” Cacciatore said.

“It’s Christmas,” Podlesak said. “It’s like Christmas. It’s special, the lights, the music. It’s brilliant. It’s fun. How can you beat this?”

It was another fun-filled holiday evening creating memories that will be hard to beat for many families.