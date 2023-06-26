DES MOINES, Iowa – Sunday marked a special day for the Heritage Carousel. It was the grand finale of the carousel’s 25-year anniversary celebration.

The ride is a piece of Des Moines’ past, immortalized in hand-crafted wood and art depicting the city’s history.

This past weekend, the carousel offered free rides to those who visited. Even with the free rides, staff at the carousel pride themselves on keeping the carousel accessible to all.

“This carousel is a nonprofit foundation organization. And we have been able to maintain our 50-cent admission price for 25 years. And so that makes us accessible and affordable to everyone in the community. We knew we would have a good crowd, we’ve never expected this many people. It’s just crazy,” said Jackie Cacciatore, executive director of the Des Moines Carousel Foundation.

The celebration included snacks, live performances, and exhibits from other Des Moines attractions such as the Blank Park Zoo and the Des Moines Art Center.