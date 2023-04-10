DES MOINES – The Des Moines Public Library is in the process of creating a social worker position at its Central Library to help serve those in the community.

The social worker would be able to help library patrons with finding services that can help them and even assist with filling out the paperwork needed.

Susan Woody, the Director of the Des Moines Public Library, said that there are many different services that a social worker at the library could assist with.

“They will be able to help our community with issues like housing and shelter, food insecurity, medical needs, whatever their needs are a social worker has special skills designed to match up their needs with the resources in their community and were very excited to be partnering with many other communities who are providing these services and connecting the two,” Woody said.

DMPL is currently working with a library social worker specialist to design the position for the Central Library. It wants the social worker to be able to focus on the specific needs of the Des Moines community.

The library expects to have the position created by June 30th this year.