DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Des Moines man.

The Des Moines Police Department said Shavon Charles Brooks, 37, was reported missing after he made concerning statements that caused his family to worry about his safety. He was last known to be in the Prospect Park area.

Brooks is 5’3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a black-colored jacket and camouflage-patterned pants.

If you have information about where Brooks might be or think you may have seen him, call 911.