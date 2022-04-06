DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the 10 teens charged in the deadly March shooting outside of Des Moines East High School is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

A hearing on whether 16-year-old Manuel Buezo will be moved from a juvenile detention facility to an adult jail is being held at 9:30 a.m. at the Polk County Courthouse.

Buezo and nine other teens are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a drive-by shooting on March 7th. Fifteen-year-old Jose David Lopez died and two teen girls, Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez were seriously injured in the shooting.

A judge ruled last week that one of Buezo’s co-defendants, 17-year-old Octavio Lopez Sanchez, Jr., should be held in an adult jail because of multiple issues including the difficulty of keeping all of the defendants apart in the juvenile facility where they are being held.