HazMat crews called to State Supreme Court Building on November 28, 2022 to investigate white powder substance found in mailroom. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hazardous materials crews were called to the State Supreme Court Building in Des Moines Monday morning on a report of a white powder substance in the mail room, but officials say the substance wasn’t harmful.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to 1111 E. Court Avenue just before 11:15 a.m. Crews were on the scene for about an hour before giving the all-clear.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol told WHO 13 it appeared that someone tried to mail a sea shell and it broke up. HazMat crews tested the substance before deeming the situation safe.