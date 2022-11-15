Conner Burbank (WHO 13)

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful.

According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the Des Moines area. He has had intermittent contact with his family.

Burbank is about 5’9” and 150 pounds.

If you have any information about his location, please contact Sgt. Flattery at 515-331-6818 or mflattery@urbandale.org.