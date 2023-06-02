DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines group has a rich history of bringing the game of golf to communities that often cannot afford the sport. The Des Moines Valley Golf Club promotes the game of golf by raising scholarships for underprivileged students looking for a college education.

The DMVGC has been around since the 1930s but in the last few decades membership and enthusiasm towards golf in the communities they serve has dwindled. Recently the club has found a resurgence and hopes the community will help bring the DMVGC a boost in participation and involvement.

Karla Creighton is the chair of the scholarship committee and says over the past eight years, the club’s Foundation has awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to over fifty minority students in the Des Moines area.

Raymond Abwe is a student who benefitted from the DMVGC and just graduated from Grandview University. Raymond graduated this spring with a double major in economy and finance. He has already taken a job with KPMG beginning in July.

Because of the generosity of donors and proceeds from their annual golf tournament in 2022, the club was able to award $27,500 in scholarships to eleven Des Moines area students on June 1, at Hope+Elim Church.

The DMVGC’s next fundraiser tournament is this Labor Day weekend September 1-3 at A.H. Blank Golf Course. The cost is $190 per player. Money raised will be used for scholarships to underprivileged students in the community. Golfers can register by going to the Des Moines Valley Golf Club website.