GRIMES – The Grimes City Council voted last Tuesday to approve legal and engineering steps for an offer that would see the city take ownership of the Grimesplex sports complex development later this year. The original plan was for the developer, Hope Development, to own the facility and donate it to the city after 10 years.

There will be one more vote to officially accept the offer.

If the city takes ownership of the development this year residents will be able to access the facility as soon as construction finishes.

The Grimesplex offers the community more than just a recreation facility.

“They project that in the first year the sports complex will have an $11 million economic impact for our community,” City Administer Jake Anderson said, “So that should help the businesses that are here already, the residents that work at those businesses, and there will be a lot more opportunity for new retail and commercial developments in Grimes.”

Anderson said there were many advantages for the city to owning the sports complex instead of a private developer. “If the city owns the facility the city benefits from the money the facility makes and our parks and rec program benefits because they will manage the facility and get to program it,” Anderson said, “so the community will have the opportunity to use the facility sooner than they would have had otherwise.”

If construction continues as planned, the Grimesplex should be finished in a year and a half.

To learn more about the city’s plans for the Grimesplex development you can visit the City of Grimes’ website.