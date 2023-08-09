URBANDALE, Iowa – One person died Tuesday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV on I-35 in Urbandale.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the west mix master, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Two motorcycles and an SUV were traveling north when the SUV changed lanes and was struck by one of the motorcycles. The other motorcyclist took evasive actions to avoid the collision and laid the motorcycle down.

The ISP report said 31-year-old Jeffrey Lawrence, of Grimes, was operating the motorcycle that collided with the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 50-year-old Scott Peel of Ankeny, was transported to Methodist Hospital. The ISP report did not detail the extent of his injuries.

The other motorcyclist, 26-year-old Daron Kent of Des Moines, was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.