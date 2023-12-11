GRIMES, Iowa — The Grimes Public Library closed its doors to the public on Sunday to undertake an extensive relocation project.

An assessment conducted in 2018 determined a new facility was needed to serve the growing population of Grimes because there just wasn’t enough space at the 200 North James Street building.

Construction began in 2022 on the new library at the corner of Beaverbrooke Boulevard and North James Street. The new facility will open sometime in January of 2024 after all supplies and systems are operational.

In the interim, the digital library service will remain open.

Families planning to pick up Gingerbread House Kits can do so Saturday, December 16 between 9:00 a.m. and noon in the parking lot of the new library at 200 NE Beaverbrooke Blvd.