GRIMES, Iowa — Grimes is one of the fastest-growing communities in the Des Moines metro but it’s going to be the first to sever itself from public transportation services.

Tuesday night the Grimes city council voted 6-0 to withdraw from DART service, beginning in 2025. DART made over 3,500 trips to Grimes last year, but those amounted to a lot of empty buses, as very few Grimes residents actually used the service. The city paid DART over $645,000 annually to be part of its network and city leaders said the math just didn’t work.

“We’ve got seven paratransit riders and six other riders,” said Grimes mayor, Scott Mikkelsen, ”so when you look at the math, you could buy everybody a couple of cars for that price. For us — for this community — it just doesn’t make sense when we’re trying to be responsible with the taxpayer dollars.”

Grimes’ only actual DART bus stop is located in the Walmart parking lot, east of Highway 141 — a considerable distance from the city center. For residents, it has served as little more than a “park and ride.”

Still, it’s given shoppers and workers from outside Grimes a way to access Walmart and the many surrounding businesses in this fast-growing development area.

“The top three reasons people ride DART are to get to work, education, and medical,” said DART CEO, Amanda Wanke, who attended the meeting. “So, when you think about people who are our frontline workers, a lot of them are using DART to get to their jobs. A lot of them don’t have another option for a vehicle. During these economic times, public transit is more necessary than ever.”

Wanke said she also recognized that exceedingly low number of riders in Grimes was hard to defend.

“We understand these communities have decisions to make,” she said, “but we will stay focused on the rest of the other 11 member communities that are committed to moving forward with DART and providing an efficient and effective service that meets the needs of their residents for years to come.”