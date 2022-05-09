GRIMES, Iowa – A new splash pad is coming to Grimes and the city is releasing images of what the new feature will look like.

The splash pad, along with a new playground with natural play areas, will be located in Waterworks Park near the current library. The city says the 6,630 square foot splash pad will use recycled water.

(Courtesy: City of Grimes)

Modern restrooms will be part of the upgrades to the park and will be attached to an open-air shelter.

Construction is beginning this summer on the project and it is expected to be finished in June of 2023.