GRIMES, Iowa – A new splash pad is coming to Grimes and the city is releasing images of what the new feature will look like.
The splash pad, along with a new playground with natural play areas, will be located in Waterworks Park near the current library. The city says the 6,630 square foot splash pad will use recycled water.
Modern restrooms will be part of the upgrades to the park and will be attached to an open-air shelter.
Construction is beginning this summer on the project and it is expected to be finished in June of 2023.