DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ most famous dog is resuming his mission to feed all of the metro’s needy pets.

Griff II hopes to collect 15,000 pounds of pet food during this year’s “Griff Gives Back” campaign. Drake University’s beloved bulldog kicked off the campaign at the Windsor Heights Hy-Vee Saturday afternoon.

Erin Bell, Griff II’s handler, is hopeful the dog’s initial appearance will inspire people to buy pet food to donate this season.

“It’s great weather for him, we’re all a little chilly but he is thriving out here,” Bell said. “There’s been a lot of traffic and a lot of people taking note of what we’re doing. Lots of donations are coming in, so we’re really excited.”

There are more than 20 sites across the metro where you can donate pet food for Griff II’s mission. You can find a full list of locations at this link.