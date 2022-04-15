DES MOINES – The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is planning to open two new gardens this upcoming Memorial Day. The gardens will focus on native Iowa plant life.

One garden will be named the Founders Garden and will contain dry meadow plant life like prairie grasses and wildflowers. The other garden will be named the Hiller Rain Garden and will feature native Iowa plants that thrive in wet environments.

Kim Perez, the CEO and President of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden says they are proud to showcase Iowa’s natural ecology.

“We want the visitors and neighbors that come experience our garden to see glimpses of what you would see in nature across the state of Iowa.” Perez said, “We’re very proud to represent our great state and we’re very proud to help bring to life ways that people can make these Iowa plants part of their own home gardens.”

On top of adding two new gardens, the Botanical Garden will be revealing a statue on Memorial Day honoring former Des Moines Mayor Tom Urban.

“We’re really excited also to have a brand new sculpture unveiled as part of the dry meadow garden which we’re calling the Founders Garden in honor of former Des Moines Mayor Tom Urban,” Perez said, “It was his among several other community leaders vision that great cities deserve great gardens and we’re very pleased to be able to honor him.”

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden also plans to increase the programing it provides in the future.