DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand and Locust Avenues are essentially Des Moines’ twin main streets. The avenues are about to get a major facelift, which could include opening both Grand and Locust to two-way traffic throughout downtown.

Des Moines city engineers showed off the latest concepts for Grand and Locust’s future renovation during a public meeting at the Central Library Wednesday afternoon. Potential options aside from two-way traffic included protected bike lanes, express bus lanes, and removing parking spaces.

City engineer Steve Naber hoped people came to the meeting with their strongest criticisms.

“These are the folks that use these streets, live down here, and walk down here,” Naber said. “We’re getting feedback on concerns they may have and whether they think these are good ideas.”

Matt Hardin works in downtown Des Moines and also used to live downtown. He heavily criticized Grand and Locust’s current alignment during the meeting because of safety reasons.

“These cars would come zooming, because they were basically drag racing,” Hardin said. “You have two or three lanes that are almost like runways at an airport. People just speed as fast as they can down them because they’re all facing one way.”

Kasie Kolosin lives downtown and has two children who attend elementary school downtown. She’s also seen unsafe behavior on the avenues and hopes the city can slow drivers down.

“There’s this misconception that downtown is an unsafe area when it comes to crime and violence,” Kolosin said. “Honestly, I’m more concerned with the traffic.”

Naber said the city will continue collecting feedback throughout the year with plans to start renovations on Grand and Locust in 2024.

“Our ultimate goal is to make the streets safer for all users. That’s pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, and motorists,” Naber said. “Pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users tend to be our most vulnerable users.”

Hardin and Kolosin both hope Naber follow through on that promise.

“Minneapolis has a lot of streets that they converted to two-way and added bike lanes,” Hardin said. “Madison has done that, Chicago has done that, Omaha has done that. These are a lot of cities we like to compare ourselves to.”

“Downtown is becoming more of a neighborhood and more residential,” Kolosin said. “I really want there to be safety in mind for the people who are biking and walking.”