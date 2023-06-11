DES MOINES, Iowa — A new choice for internet has officially arrived in Des Moines. Google Fiber is now active for certain residents south of Grand.

Google turned on its fiber service this week and plans to expand it through Des Moines as quickly as possible.

“I don’t want to make a promise to every house in [South of Grand], but over the course of the summer, most of that neighborhood will become eligible,” said Andy Simpson, the CEO of Google Fiber’s central region.

Simpson pitched Google Fiber as a faster internet experience than any of its competitors in Des Moines.

“We offer 5 gig speeds, and those are typically much higher than what a cable offering is able to provide,” Simpson said.

Construction of the fiber network is still underway, most notably on 56th Street in the Westwood section of South of Grand.

“They were digging up my yard for about eight hours probably,” said South of Grand resident T.J. Rushing. “It’s a little different to see something other than MidAmerican or Mediacom out there.”

“It’s gone pretty smoothly,” added Jay Villwock, who also lives in the construction area. “They seem to know what they’re doing and they’re pretty quick.”

Neither Rushing or Villwock have committed to switching to Google Fiber, but both said they would think about it.

“I’m pretty happy with Mediacom,” Rushing said. “I’m not here to plug anybody, but it’s always worth looking into your options and seeing what’s out there.”

“When we moved here three years ago, the internet was really bad in this neighborhood,” Villwock said. “We have a lot of trees and a lot of big stuff. This will definitely improve that.”

Villwock just hopes Google’s crews clean up after themselves once the fiber is connected.

“Fill in the holes, put in new grass, and then go somewhere else,” Villwock said.

If you want to check on the Google Fiber status in your area, click on this link.