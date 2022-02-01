URBANDALE, Iowa — If you have spent the last year craving some Thin Mints or Tagalongs, Girl Scout cookie sales start Tuesday.

Girl Scouts here in central Iowa will start making their rounds with their brand new cookie called Adventurefuls.

“Brownie and Caramel inspired. It’s a mashup of flavor with a hint of sea salt. And the early reviews from those that have gotten little tastings are really good,” said Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa CEO, Beth Shelton.

They will be knocking on doors, setting up booths, and using the internet to get the word out and sell.

Cookies are $5 per box regardless of flavor. And all of the proceeds fund everything local troops do for the next year.

But cookie sales aren’t just a fundraiser, they are a learning opportunity.

“Learning how to address a customer, learning how to overcome a ‘no,’ learning how to have some grit and resilience. Sometimes when it’s 20 degrees out and you’re pulling a wagon, sometimes when you’re figuring out your social media marketing campaign. So that is a huge part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program. They’re delicious. It funds a lot of great programs, but most of all the girls just learn a lot,” said Shelton.

Sales go until March 27