DES MOINES – A recent Gallup poll found out that 7.1% of adults in the US identify as part of the LGBT community. For Des Moines, that means businesses and politics are becoming more inclusive.

Max Mowitz works at One Iowa, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of the LGBTQ community in Des Moines. Mowitz believes that the increase in the percentage of people identifying as part of the LBGTQ community is due to people feeling safer to be who they are.

Mowitz also thinks that the LGBTQ community and its allies make up a significant group that businesses and politicians can cater to. “Not only is that 7% of LGBTQ people but even more allies right so when you’re speaking about LGBTQ issues you’re not only talking about LGBTQ people ourselves but you’re also talking about the people that support us,” Mowitz said.

For a progressive city like Des Moines, public officials and politicians need to be well versed in LGBTQ issues.

“I think it’s even like a larger voting block than that one little percentage so I absolutely think that to be someone that’s running for office, especially in Des Moines that has got to be something you are grappling with and being thoughtful about,” Mowitz said.

Des Moines and many other cities have become more inclusive which opens the door for more members of the LGBTQ community to publicly identify as who they feel they are.