DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend, Iowans are doing what they can to support those in the war-torn country of Ukraine.

The From Iowa With Love music festival takes place at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park in Des Moines Sunday. It will feature performers from several genres of music like folk, rock, and blues. The festival will also have plenty of food and drinks from local food trucks.

Organizers say they are excited for everyone to come and help the people of Ukraine.

“You know there was a while there where we’re already kind of thinking none of us can agree on anything anymore. And this is something, at least when I run across people, Democrats, Republicans, everyone is sort of behind trying to help Ukraine you know, as best we can. So, we’re real hopeful, and no matter what it’s going to be a great day,” said Lee Rood, festival organizer.

The festival is this Sunday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and admission is a $10 minimum donation. All proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid through the UN Refugee Agency.