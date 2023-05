DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is making sure kids don’t go hungry during the summer months when school is out of session.

As part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, DMPS will prepare wholesome meals and distribute them at 29 sites in Des Moines. Any child 18 or younger is eligible to receive meals through the program for free.

The meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

DMPS says last year, it served more than 83,000 meals to kids in Des Moines as part of the program.

The sites and times are below. Unless otherwise noted, no meals will be served on July 4th.

Brubaker Elementary: 2900 E 42nd St, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Capitol View Elementary: 320 E 16th St, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Carver Elementary: 705 University Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – August 11

NOTE: No Meals July 3 – 7

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Cattell Elementary: 3101 East 12th St, Des Moines

Dates: June 6 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Edmunds Elementary: 950 15th St, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – August 11

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Findley Elementary: 3025 Oxford, Des Moines

Dates: June 19 – July 28

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Greenwood Elementary: 316 37th Street, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – June 30

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Hillis Elementary: 2401 56th St, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Homes of Oakridge: 1236 Oakridge Dr, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – August 11

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Jefferson Elementary: 2425 Watrous Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 6 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

King Elementary: 1849 Forest Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 19 – July 28

Days: Monday – Thursday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Lovejoy Elementary: 801 E Kenyon Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 19 – August 3

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Madison Elementary: 806 Hoffman Ave, Des Moines

Dates: July 17 – August 4

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

McKinley Elementary: 1610 SE 6th St, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – June 16, and July 31 – August 10

Days: Monday – Thursday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Moore Elementary: 3716 50th St, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – August 11

NOTE: No Meals July 3 – July 7

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Moulton Elementary: 1541 8th St, Des Moines

Dates: June 19 – July 28

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Perkins Elementary: 4301 College Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 19 – June 30, and July 30 – August 11

Days: Monday – Thursday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Phillips Elementary: 1701 Lay St, Des Moines

Dates: June 7 – June 29

Days: Monday – Thursday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

River Woods Elementary: 2929 SE 22nd St, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

South Union Elementary: 4201 South Union St, Des Moines

Dates: June 13 – June 29, and July 11 – July 27

Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Stowe Elementary: 1411 East 33rd Street, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – June 29, and July 10 – July 28

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Studebaker Elementary: 300 E County Line Road, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – August 11

NOTE: No Meals July 3 -7

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Walnut Street Elementary: 901 Walnut St, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Willard Elementary: 2941 Dean Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 13 – July 13

Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Windsor Elementary: 5912 University Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – June 30

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Hiatt Middle School: 1430 East University, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – August 11

NOTE: No Meals July 3 – July 7

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

McCombs Middle School: 201 County Line Road, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – August 11

NOTE: No Meals July 3 – July 7

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Meredith Middle School: 4827 Madison Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 5 – August 11

NOTE: No Meals July 3 – 7

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:30am – 1:30pm

Deer Ridge Apartments, 6009 Creston Ave, Des Moines

Dates: June 12 – August 18

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 11:00am – 12:30pm