DES MOINES, Iowa — This summer Hamilton’s Academy of Grief and Loss is holding free programs for children to help them deal with the loss of a loved one.

Buffy Peters, the director of the program, said it allows children to process their emotions surrounding a lost loved one.

“We give them that space where they can just be. And their grief is understood and just validated and they’re more than their grief, they’re children. And they are able to play and laugh and talk about their person and it’s just, it’s such a beautiful thing,” Peters said.

Hamilton’s Academy of Grief and Loss has many resources for the public to deal with grief. It is even called to help schools deal with grief after a tragedy.

Peters said that the need for grief counseling in schools has grown.

“During the pandemic, the idea of grief and loss is more at the forefront of people’s minds. They see it and especially with the sharp rise in overdose substance-related deaths, that trauma that’s involved with the grief makes it more pronounced and so certainly we see the demand much higher for those kids,” Peters said.

The academy has two summer grief counseling programs for children, one for older children aged 8-12 years old and one for younger children 4-7 years old.

To learn more about the grief counseling program and how to sign up visit the grief academy’s website.