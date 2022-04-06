DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s the final week to order a free Easter meal from Hope Ministries.

The organization provides Easter meals every year to people who are homeless, low-income, or homebound. This year, it set a cap of providing 1,500 meals but hasn’t reached that number yet so orders are still being accepted.

Hope Ministries says it is seeing more need in the community this year.

“They have a lot of struggles in their lives. They’re dealing with a lot of difficulties and a lot of challenges in these last two years have been hard on every single one of us, but for people who don’t have a lot of resources to begin with and are struggling, this last couple of years has just compounded that. So, when people come in for a meal we know they are hurting in some way and we want to feed them and we also want to share some love and compassion with them,” said Kathy Coady, Director of Development and Community Relations for Hope Ministries.

You can sign up for a meal at hopeiowa.org. The deadline is Friday.

They will also be serving meals at the Hope Café, 1310 6th Ave. in Des Moines, from noon to 1:00 p.m. next Saturday. No reservations for that meal are needed.