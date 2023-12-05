DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials with the City of Des Moines want to hear from residents Tuesday about their thoughts on the new Reichardt Community Recreation Center.

Des Moines Parks and Rec is hosting its second design meeting for the new facility on the city’s north side. It will replace the old Grubb YMCA.

The project carries an $18 million price tag and will feature a pool, fitness room, playground, basketball court, track, and gym.

You can share your thoughts on the plans at the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center at 1801 16th Street. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

