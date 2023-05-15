DES MOINES, Iowa — A Menlo woman has been arrested on several charges for allegedly stealing more than $64,000 from two different employers in the Des Moines metro.

Angel Welker, 44, was booked into the Polk County Jail Sunday morning on multiple charges of first-degree theft and forgery. She’s also charged with money laundering and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Welker is accused of taking money from two previous employers — Infomax Office Systems in Des Moines and Vision Park Family Eyecare in Urbandale.

Infomax Office Systems first noticed Welker inappropriately used a company credit card while on a business trip, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. More theft was discovered after looking into the issue deeper.

Court documents claim between May 6 and August 17 of 2022 Welker used the company credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards and make other unauthorized purchases. She’s also accused of forging 24 checks and depositing the money into her personal bank account. Police say the amount of money taken from Infomax by Welker was more than $54,000.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Urbandale Police Department, Welker admitted to forging and cashing five checks from Vision Park Family Eyecare while she was an employee. The first check was forged on April 30. Police say the total amount of money Welker took from the business was $10,293.52.

A preliminary hearing for Welker has been scheduled for May 25, 2023.